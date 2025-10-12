Sunday AM forecast: Sunny, mild Sunday. Warm and dry week ahead

A quiet and comfortable Sunday wraps up a great weekend. Sunshine sticks around, lighter winds move in, with warm days and cool nights next week.

Today and Tonight:

It’s another pleasant fall day across South Louisiana to close out the weekend. High pressure is building in from the west, bringing plenty of sunshine and lighter winds compared to the last few days. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s, which is right on par for mid-October. The drier air in place will help keep humidity levels down, making it a great day for any outdoor plans — from family outings to a quiet afternoon on the patio. Winds will be mostly light and variable through the day, and skies will stay mostly clear into the evening. Tonight will be mild and comfortable with lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible.

Up Next:

As we start the new week, the pattern stays quiet thanks to a strong upper-level ridge setting up over the region. This will keep rain chances near zero through at least Thursday and help daytime highs warm a few degrees above average. Expect highs in the upper 80s most afternoons with plenty of sunshine and dry air sticking around. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s with some patchy fog possible. By late week, moisture begins to creep back in as winds shift onshore, and a few isolated showers may return by Friday. Overall, it’s a stretch of warm, dry weather that will make outdoor plans easy to enjoy for most of the week.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center has issued its final advisory on Tropical Storm Jerry, which has now dissipated over the open Atlantic. Attention now turns to a tropical wave located well southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms, but conditions look favorable for gradual development in the coming days. A tropical depression could form by midweek as it moves west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

– Dave

