Sunday AM Forecast: Few peaks of sunshine today, fog possible tomorrow morning

While we still will be dealing with mostly cloudy conditions for most of today, there should be a few peaks of sunshine especially in the afternoon and evening. There also could be some areas of fog early tomorrow morning.

Today & Tonight: We will finally dry out today as the rain threat is now over. The clouds are still expected to stick around though. Cloud cover will not be as thick as we have seen the last couple of days, so we could see a few peaks of sunshine. This should allow the high temperature to get into the lower 70's. Tonight, the low temperature will get to around 51 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There could be some areas of fog in the morning, so slow down if you encounter any fog.

Up Next: Next week is going to be relatively quiet weather wise with highs in the 60's and lows in the 40's. There also should be a lot of sunshine as well. Thursday morning looks to be the coolest morning with a low in the upper 30's. We should start to warm up by the end of the week in front of our next best chance for rain on Saturday.

-- Balin

