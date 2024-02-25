Sunday AM Forecast: Enjoy the nice weather, changes coming next week

Sunshine is expected to dominate today and temperatures will be warm. By the middle of next week, a cold front will bring some changes to the weather.

Today & Tonight: We are once again expected to have some beautiful weather conditions today. While it will be warm with highs near 79 degrees, humidity will be very low. Sunshine will once again dominate, creating the perfect day for any outdoor plans or activities. Tonight, winds will flip out of the south. This will allow lows to be a decent bit warmer. We will bottom out around 54 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: Temperatures will climb even more next week. Monday will be in the lower 80's, and Tuesday will be closer to the mid 80's. Clouds will start to increase in coverage starting Monday. Some cumulus clouds will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase even more after dark on Monday. Expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday. A cold front will then advance towards the area on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, skies will be overcast and isolated light showers will be possible. The front will drop high temperatures over 15 degrees for Thursday. Rain chances will actually begin to pick up again Friday and Saturday. There is a bit of uncertainty with the forecast on those days. The main point of uncertainty is the exact rain coverage on those two days. This forecast should get more refined in the coming days.

