Sunday AM Forecast: cold front to bring storms and humidity first, then big cool down

Big changes are on the way, and it will all be driven by a strong cold front. Ahead of the the front will be sticky conditions and storms. After the front, expect the coolest temperatures of the season so far.

Today & Tonight: The first signs of change have already been noticed around the Capital Area, and that was much warmer lows. This was due to moisture content increasing quite a bit in the overnight hours. While there will not be enough lift in the atmosphere for rain today, the higher moisture will result in slightly muggy conditions. Highs will get into the lower 80's under partly sunny skies. Lows will only get warmer tonight as moisture content increases further. We will bottom out in the upper 60's under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Get ready for some big time changes next week. Monday and Tuesday will feature a lot of cloud cover, muggy conditions, and highs in the 80's. Some spotty showers will be possible late Monday, with a much greater rain chance in the overnight hours and into Tuesday. This will all be in advance of a strong cold front that will pass on Tuesday. After the front passes, the rest of the week will feature the coolest temperatures of the season so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, with lows in the 40's. The good news is these conditions look to have some staying power.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in Belize. Potentially catastrophic heavy rainfall has been occurring over Honduras and Belize. Sara could enter the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week, but might only be a remnant low pressure system due to land interaction. No impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

– Balin

