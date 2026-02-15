Sunday AM forecast: Breezy and mild today; warming up this week

Overnight storms have moved on, but breezy conditions linger, and perhaps some wrap-around cloud cover this afternoon. Warmer-than-average weather continues into next week.

Today and tonight: Skies gradually clear today with winds turning northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible. It will remain breezy through the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70 across the Capital Region, cooler where clouds hang on, especially north of the metro. Tonight turns quiet and mild, with winds decreasing. Lows settle into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.





Up Next: Monday brings sunshine and light winds as high pressure settles in. Highs stay above average in the lower 70s. The warming trend continues Tuesday through Friday, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s by midweek. A few inland locations could approach 80 degrees. Conditions stay mostly dry through much of the week, though patchy fog could develop Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

What to look out for: Parade weather will be breezy, with northwest winds 15–20 mph with higher gusts, which could toss around lightweight throws before easing later in the day. Skies will trend drier with gradual clearing, and while a stray sprinkle north of town can’t be ruled out, most parade routes should stay rain-free. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70, slipping into the lower 60s Sunday evening with a cooler feel in the breeze.

