Summons details stalking allegation against 1 of 2 West Baton Rouge sheriff employees put on leave

PORT ALLEN — Investigators say one of two West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office employees placed on administrative leave stalked a home and business in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes for more than a year.

Deputy Donald Dawsey, 51, was named in a misdemeanor summons issued April 17. It says Dawsey had screenshots of surveillance footage of an East Baton Rouge business on his cell phone.

The images, dating to March 5, was from a camera placed in the woods across from the business found on April 10, according to the warrant.

The owner of the business filed a complaint with EBRSO. She then found a camera mount in a shed facing a Livingston home, the warrant says. Deputies then recovered SIM cards from the camera and collected DNA from the wooden stick found mounted to the camera in East Baton Rouge.

"WBRSO confirms that two employees are on administrative leave following the notification of a criminal investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. One employee has been charged by EBRSO for stalking. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation by these agencies and an administrative investigation by our agency, WBRSO has no further comment," said Landon Groger, a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's spokesman.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a stalking complaint filed in Denham Springs on April 10 around 9:00 p.m. Their investigation into Dawsey is still ongoing.

Information was not available immediately about the other employee on leave.