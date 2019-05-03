Summer job program aims to keep kids safe amid rash of violence

BATON ROUGE - A recent spike in gun violence involving youth and young adults is a major reason the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program exists, says program administrator Nina Hunter with Employ BR.

"We can get them off the street. Most of our kids in danger are some where they don't have to be when there's some where better," she said.

The summer program will employ 500 youth, earning stipends up to $1200 for eight weeks of part-time work and training. Employ BR is also offering one-year job placement through a federal grant paying $9 per hour for high-risk youth and young adults who are not in school.

"We're paying 100 percent of the wages for the year-long program and the stipend. So the economic risk is on us," said Hunter.