Study: Baton Rouge drivers ranked worst in the state
BATON ROUGE - A study conducted annually by Allstate Insurance has drivers in the capital area pegged as the worst in Louisiana.
Allstate released its America's Best Driver's Report Tuesday, which uses data from 200 major cities across the country to rank who has the best and worst drivers.
Not only was Baton Rouge the lowest-ranked of the four Louisiana cities listed in the report, but it also came in near the bottom of the total rankings at #188.
Allstate also cited I-10 in Baton Rouge in its 'Risky Roads' report, which identifies the most accident-prone roadways in cities ranked in the bottom 15.
