Studio greenlights 'SpongeBob SquarePants' prequel

Wednesday, June 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Deadline

Outlets are reporting that Nickelodeon is developing a 13-episode series as a prequel to the popular show “SpongeBob SquarePants."

The new show "Kamp Koral" will be a CG-animated show, according to Deadline. The show will star 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleepaway camp.

“SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon and the greenlight for Kamp Koral is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world,” said Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s EVP Animation Production and Development.

The characters will build underwater campfires, catch wild jellyfish, and swim in Lake Yuckymuck.

The studio didn't say when the show would air.

