84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students support Saints linebacker Demario Davis with 'Child of God' headbands

1 hour 34 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 2:31 PM October 08, 2019 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - Students at a Catholic school in Metairie are showing their support for a New Orleans Saints player by making headbands that read "Child of God."

Saints linebacker Demario Davis was fined over $7,000 after the Seahawks game for wearing a headband sporting the words: Man of God. 

According to the NFL Rulebook, players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages. The league says Davis' headband was a uniform violation.

Davis took to social media to ask fans their thoughts on the matter, outraging Who Dats across the nation who disagree with the fine.

Saints fans have continued to display their loyalty to Davis, including elementary students at St. Louis King of France Catholic School, who made their own tiny headbands to show their support.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days