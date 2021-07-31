Latest Weather Blog
Students at Istrouma High get hands-on experience creating products
BATON ROUGE - A teacher at Istrouma High School is taking a different approach to learning.
Instead of burying their heads in books, the students are getting hands-on experience by learning to create their very own product: candles. It's all apart of their process technology class.
"These candles are really made to a grade level that can be sold, and we are planning on selling them," said Claude Booker, the class professor.
Booker, a former Exxon Mobil worker, says the class is about real-life experiences in the industrial and economic fields—two industries that make big bucks.
"This is something on a high school level that we need, our kids need the exposure and the experience to money-making industries,” said Booker.
Sophomore Tyger Johnson is an aspiring engineer, and says the class is an eye opener into the world of engineering.
"I get real-world experience, and it's opening up more doors for me," said Johnson. "It's giving me a hands-on experience of different types of engineering parts like technology," said Johnson.
The school plans to sell the candles for Valentine's Day.
