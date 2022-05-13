Student reportedly passed out drug-laced snacks to classmates, prompting emergency response at BR school Friday

BATON ROUGE - Multiple children were treated after students possibly ingested drugs at a charter school on Friday.

Paramedics and Baton Rouge police were called to Democracy Prep on Prescott Road around 1 p.m. Friday.

Six students were evaluated, and all are expected to be OK. One was taken a local hospital in stable condition.

The school released the following statement on Friday.

"This morning one of our scholars alerted us that they believed a student had passed out edibles assumed to be a controlled substance to other students. As soon as we heard this information, we immediately contacted EMS, the police, and reached out to the parents of the students affected. This is an unfolding situation and everyone is cooperating fully with the investigation. There is nothing we take more seriously than the health and wellbeing of our students and we want to thank the authorities and particularly EMS for responding within minutes to the school. At this time we understand that all of the affected students are in stable condition and are being reunited with their parents."