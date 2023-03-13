63°
Latest Weather Blog
Student hurt in reported stabbing at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE - A student reportedly cut another student during an attack at a middle school late Monday morning.
The incident was initially reported to first responders as a stabbing at Capitol Middle Magnet on Greenwell Springs Road. Sources said the victim was expected to be OK but was taken to a hospital.
It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies called to reported stabbing at Capitol Middle
-
Residents gather for charity run honoring Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher...
-
Third annual Holi Festival celebrates unity in Baton Rouge
-
Small town raises thousands of dollars for 91-year-old who lost everything in...
-
2 Make a Difference: American Heart Association & Go Red for Women...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss