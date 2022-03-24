Student arrested after reported gun battle outside Southern University dorm

BATON ROUGE - A college student was arrested overnight for her alleged role in a shoot-out reported in the parking lot of a Southern University dorm.

The gunfire Tuesday afternoon stemmed from an argument outside U. S. Jones Hall, a residential building on the college's campus.

Arrest records said Jamilla Wilson, 22, was in the parking lot with three others when they were approached by a pair of men, one of whom she identified as "Gee". Wilson told police that Gee had a gun in his waistband and was telling them to leave because she had "beef" with his friends in New Orleans.

Wilson went on to tell investigators that Gee spotted a "fake gun" in her waistband, pulled out his own weapon and began firing. Someone in Wilson's group—identified as "Draco"—fired back, according to Wilson's statement to the Southern University Police Department.

Wilson said she and Draco then fled to the University Apartments building where she lived. After some time passed, Wilson said she got a ride from a student and tossed the "fake gun" out the car somewhere along I-10.

Police reviewed surveillance video which not only showed the two men pointing handguns at one another but also showed Wilson with what appeared to be a gun in her hand, despite her telling police that she never drew a weapon.

Wilson's charges include carrying a weapon in a firearm-free zone by a student and principal to illegal use of a weapon.