Latest Weather Blog
5-year-old from Baker killed in Vacherie crash
VACHERIE - A five-year-old boy from Baker was killed in a car wreck in Vacherie on Saturday night.
State Police said Demond Tenner of Baker died in the crash that happened shortly before 10 p.m. on La. Highway 3127 near La. Highway 3213.
Troopers said a Hyundai Tucson and a Chevrolet Malibu collided when the Tucson crossed the center line while going around a curve.
The Tucson, which had five occupants inside, caught fire. All the passengers were taken to hospitals.
LSP said that out of the four passengers in the Malibu, only the driver was properly buckled up. The front-seat passenger and a four-year-old in the backseat were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver suffered moderate injuries. Tenner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
