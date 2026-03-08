70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

5-year-old from Baker killed in Vacherie crash

2 hours 17 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 8:38 PM March 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

VACHERIE - A five-year-old boy from Baker was killed in a car wreck in Vacherie on Saturday night. 

State Police said Demond Tenner of Baker died in the crash that happened shortly before 10 p.m. on La. Highway 3127 near La. Highway 3213. 

Troopers said a Hyundai Tucson and a Chevrolet Malibu collided when the Tucson crossed the center line while going around a curve. 

The Tucson, which had five occupants inside, caught fire. All the passengers were taken to hospitals. 

LSP said that out of the four passengers in the Malibu, only the driver was properly buckled up. The front-seat passenger and a four-year-old in the backseat were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver suffered moderate injuries. Tenner was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days