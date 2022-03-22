Latest Weather Blog
Strawberry Festival delays opening until 4 p.m. Saturday
UPDATE: Saturday's Strawberry Festival parade has been canceled.
The festival Saturday won't start until 4 p.m. due to severe weather.
Check back for updates.
PONCHATOULA - It's time for the Strawberry Festival once again.
Ponchatoula's biggest weekend of the year attracts more people to the city than the entire population of Tangipahoa Parish. Festival Chairman Dawn Beloso estimates the number comes out to about 300,000 visitors or more.
Heavy rain is in the forecast this weekend, and right now, organizers are not ready to cancel the festival.
"We're going to make a decision tonight. We want to make sure the residents here are safe," Beloso said.
This unique festival offers everything strawberry, from wine, to the berries fried on a stick. And many long-time festival goers are playing it smart by coming out Friday.
"We came in today because it was going to be less crowded and the weather tomorrow is not going to be favorable," Joe Salter from Houma said.
Vendors come in from around the region and out of state as well for the festival. They are also concerned about the weather, but some are ready for it.
"We have ponchos, and we'll be here rain or shine," Carla Smith said.
