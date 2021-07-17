77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Storms around on Sunday, rainy pattern continues next week

2 hours 59 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, July 17 2021 Jul 17, 2021 July 17, 2021 7:35 PM July 17, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and storms continue this evening, but most will dry out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday, expect a repeat of today - a mostly dry morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

Looking Ahead: Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible. CLICK HERE for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

