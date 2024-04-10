72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Storm reports: Winds over 60 mph in Baton Rouge area; rain exceeded 5 inches south of city

4 hours 22 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 1:46 PM April 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Here are the highest wind readings and rainfall totals from Wednesday's storms in the Baton Rouge area, from the National Weather Service as of 2pm Wednesday:

WINDS

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, 78 mph, 9:51 a.m.
New Roads, 62 mph, 8:15 a.m.
Port Allen, 47 mph, 8:40 a.m.
Hammond, 47 mph, 9:25 a.m.
Baton Rouge Airport, 45 mph, 8:36 a.m.
Addis, 43 mph, 8:40 a.m.
LSU Tiger Stadium, 42 mph, 8:40 a.m.

RAINFALL

Lutcher, 7.62 inches
Gramercy, 6.89
Vacherie, 6.77
Donaldsonville, 5.93
Gonzales, 5.59 (3.2 miles northeast)
Sorrento, 5.49 (1.7 miles southeast)
Paulina, 5.00 
Gonzales, 4.95 (3.2 miles south)
Donaldsonville, 4.33 (5 miles east)
Gonzales, 4.07 (1.6 miles northeast)
Napoleonville, 3.63 
Gramercy, 3.41 
Prairieville, 3.20
Hammond, 3.17
Geismar, 3.11 
Oak Hills Place, 3.03 (3 miles east-southeast)
Prairieville, 3.01 (2.9 miles south)
Gonzales, 2.85 
Baton Rouge, 2.42 
Prairieville, 2.11 (2.3 miles north)
Gramercy, 2.10 
Livonia, 2.05 
St. Francisville, 1.91

