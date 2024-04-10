Storm reports: Winds over 60 mph in Baton Rouge area; rain exceeded 5 inches south of city

BATON ROUGE — Here are the highest wind readings and rainfall totals from Wednesday's storms in the Baton Rouge area, from the National Weather Service as of 2pm Wednesday:

WINDS -

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, 78 mph, 9:51 a.m.

New Roads, 62 mph, 8:15 a.m.

Port Allen, 47 mph, 8:40 a.m.

Hammond, 47 mph, 9:25 a.m.

Baton Rouge Airport, 45 mph, 8:36 a.m.

Addis, 43 mph, 8:40 a.m.

LSU Tiger Stadium, 42 mph, 8:40 a.m.

RAINFALL -

Lutcher, 7.62 inches

Gramercy, 6.89

Vacherie, 6.77

Donaldsonville, 5.93

Gonzales, 5.59 (3.2 miles northeast)

Sorrento, 5.49 (1.7 miles southeast)

Paulina, 5.00

Gonzales, 4.95 (3.2 miles south)

Donaldsonville, 4.33 (5 miles east)

Gonzales, 4.07 (1.6 miles northeast)

Napoleonville, 3.63

Gramercy, 3.41

Prairieville, 3.20

Hammond, 3.17

Geismar, 3.11

Oak Hills Place, 3.03 (3 miles east-southeast)

Prairieville, 3.01 (2.9 miles south)

Gonzales, 2.85

Baton Rouge, 2.42

Prairieville, 2.11 (2.3 miles north)

Gramercy, 2.10

Livonia, 2.05

St. Francisville, 1.91