Stingley and Saints first round picks sign deals

33 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 13 2022 May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 12:07 PM May 13, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

Former LSU Tiger Derek Stingley has signed his rookie NFL deal for some big bucks after being taken with the third overall selection by the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft.

Stingley's total deal will be worth $34,657,516, with $22,385,464 of that coming in a signing bonus payable as soon as possible.

 

The New Orleans Saints also signed their two first round selections as wide receiver Chris Olave signs a four year deal worth $19,271,874 and offensive tackle Trevor Penning signs a four year deal worth $14,143,316 with a $7,466,048 signing bonus.

