Stingley and Saints first round picks sign deals
Former LSU Tiger Derek Stingley has signed his rookie NFL deal for some big bucks after being taken with the third overall selection by the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft.
Stingley's total deal will be worth $34,657,516, with $22,385,464 of that coming in a signing bonus payable as soon as possible.
Derek Stingley Jr. four-years, $34.657 million, $22.385 million signing bonus, salaries $705,000, $870,000, $985,000, $1.1 million; plus 2023, 2024, 2025 roster bonuses $1,410,342, $2,870,684, $4,331,026 third day of training camp those years, respectively— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2022
The New Orleans Saints also signed their two first round selections as wide receiver Chris Olave signs a four year deal worth $19,271,874 and offensive tackle Trevor Penning signs a four year deal worth $14,143,316 with a $7,466,048 signing bonus.
