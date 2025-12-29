47°
East Feliciana Sheriff's Office opens investigation following teen's death

By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into a teen's death that occurred in December.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said that an investigation into 14-year-old Gavyn Cunningham's suicide was already underway when a tip from Crimestoppers came in alleging that Cunningham was bullied.

Sheriff Travis said that anytime there is a suicide, an investigation automatically takes place.

"There have been allegations that the young man was bullied at school and we are looking into that as part of the suicide investigation," Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Cox said.

WBRZ has reached out to Cunningham's family and the East Feliciana Parish School System.  

