Steel fabricator to expand with $18M capital investment in Amite

Photo: Baton Rouge Business Report

AMITE - With an $18 million capital investment, a Louisiana-based steel company is expanding to a second site.

Governor Edwards announced Friday that Southland Steel Fabricators, Inc. is creating new fabrication and coating lines through a $18 million capital investment at the former Bradken foundry in Amite.

The project will create 70 new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $46,000, plus benefits, and retain 176 existing jobs that are based at the company’s St. Helena Parish headquarters and manufacturing site.

“Since 1986, Southland Steel has built a homegrown business in St. Helena Parish into one of the fastest-growing steel fabricators in the nation,” Gov. Edwards said.

“Not only is Southland Steel growing, but it is now helping to revive the Amite foundry that succumbed to difficult challenges during the oil and gas downturn earlier in the decade. This is a company that has focused its fabrication on technology, training and quality control, and those efforts have produced an outstanding workforce for the future.”