Steamy temperatures and scattered showers

Scattered showers will be around to cool things off this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After another muggy start, temperatures will heat up fast this afternoon. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s and the heat index will be between 100-104 degrees. Scattered showers will start south of the interstates in the late morning hours and then move north throughout the day. A shower will make a huge difference out there, it could drop your feels like temperatures from the triple digits to 70s. As the sun goes down, the showers will go down as well.

Up Next: Isolated showers will pop up on Thursday and Friday afternoon with only about 30% of the area seeing showers each day. Temperatures will be toasty in the low 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend too. High humidity will add a few more degrees to the heat index and it will feel close to 100 degrees. Into the weekend, showers will be a bit more numerous, but some area will still stay dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is one tropical wave east of the Windward Islands in the open Atlantic with only a 10% chance of developing in the next 2 to 5 days. Starting today it will run into some upper level resistance and it will likely NOT become the D name storm, Danny. Elsewhere in the tropics, things are calm. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

