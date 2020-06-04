State will look to enforce 'phase 2' rules starting Friday

BATON ROUGE - The state fire marshal's office will spearhead the push to ensure businesses comply with the policies of "phase two."

The second phase of reopening will a restaurant to fill half of its capacity, and a quarter for bars. Nail salons are also reopening and churches will expand the number of worshippers allowed in their buildings.

Thursday, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released new guidelines for phase two of reopening Louisiana. Under the eased restrictions, more people will be able to visit businesses and places of worship.

Pastor Dale Flowers of New Sunlight Baptist Church will be able to open his building at 50-percent capacity, but things will look a lot different.

"There's some things that we're doing differently, but we're still going to come together in spirit and in truth," Flowers said.

The fire marshal's office will be making sure places of worship, and businesses are in compliance with the safety guidelines put in place.

They will enforce sanitation measures, like wearing masks and gloves.

"The way that we get compliance is it's consumer choice. If you're a customer of a business and you have a concern, voice that concern to the management," said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

During the reopening of phase one, the office had 23 complaints of Baton Rouge businesses not being in compliance.

"99 percent of businesses have operated flawlessly without any problems. We've remedied most of these concerns by calling the businesses on the phone. It's been phenomenal," Browning said.

The state fire marshal's office is encouraging businesses to reach out for guidance. You can find more details on the state's phase two plans here.

If you're looking to report a business, visit https://opensafely.la.gov/