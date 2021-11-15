State unemployment office flagged by auditors for millions in overpayments

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) flagged again by the state's auditors office for failings handling the unemployment claims from the start of the COVID lockdowns in March until the end of July 2021.

Possible violations include a nearly $3 million dollar payout to people enrolled in multiple programs offered by the agency. As a result, claimants were given more than the allowed amount of federal and state law.



In the audit period from March 2020 to April 2021, $898,400 improper payments were issued, violating federal law.

The State Legislative Auditor's office started the audit due to the alarming amount of benefit increases to the numerous among of applicants for pandemic financial assistance.

LWC handled nearly $10 billion in payments to around 794,515 applicants over the past 17 months.

Read the full audit released Monday here.