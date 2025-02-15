77°
State troopers seize 183 pounds of marijuana, over $1,000,000 during Port Allen traffic stop

Saturday, February 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A man was arrested after troopers found over $1,000,000 and 183 pounds of marijuana in a tractor trailer during a traffic stop Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer when he observed a white plastic bag on the floorboard with what seemed to be a large sum of cash. A search was initiated and approximately $1,147,683 in U.S. currency, 183 pounds of suspected marijuana and approximately seven grams of suspected cocaine was seized.

Lenny Collado, 29, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was booked for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

