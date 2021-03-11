State troopers investigate 2 separate fatal crashes in capital area

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The first crash occurred shortly before 4:30 pm on Friday, on LA Hwy 1024 (Cane Market Road) west of LA Hwy 447 (Walker Road North) in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Richard Foster of Denham Springs.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Foster was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1024 in a 1994 Ford Explorer. At the same time, a 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 1024. For reasons still under investigation, Foster crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Kenworth head-on.

Foster was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The second crash occurred shortly before 5:00 pm on March 5, 2021, on US Hwy 61(Scenic Hwy) south of LA Hwy 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Calvin Johnson of Woodville, MS.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Johnson was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61. At the same time, a 2020 Cascadia tractor trailer was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61. For reasons still under investigation, Johnson exited the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment. After striking the embankment, Johnson’s vehicle became airborne and entered the southbound lanes of travel on US Hwy 61. While still airborne, Johnson’s vehicle struck the Cascadia. Due to the extent of damage sustained, Johnson’s vehicle make and model are unknown at this time.

Johnson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Cascadia was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.