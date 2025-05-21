State treasury department says it is sending $34 million in unclaimed property checks to residents

BATON ROUGE — Millions of dollars in unclaimed property checks will be sent to Louisiana residents at the end of May, the state treasurer's office said Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, approximately 143,000 unclaimed property checks totaling over $34 million will be mailed out on May 30. The newest batch of checks being sent out comes after "a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue," Fleming's office added.

In the capital region, the largest number of checks will go to East Baton Rouge Parish, with an estimated 11,700 checks worth $2.8 million set for distribution. Statewide, Jefferson and Orleans parishes have the most checks sent out, with EBR coming in third.

The complete list can be found here:

This batch of checks is the largest number mailed to recipients since a 2018 law went into effect permitting the Louisiana Department of Revenue to share its database of current addresses with the Louisiana Department of Treasury to return unclaimed property.

“I want to stress to all of the recipients that these are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so please cash them,” Fleming said. “Every year, some of the checks we mail out are not cashed. This is due to people changing addresses and others not believing the checks are real. Let me guarantee that these checks are real. It’s your money."

There is currently $1.2 billion in unclaimed property — including payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates and life insurance proceeds — available to Louisiana citizens, Fleming's office said.

One in six Louisianans has unclaimed property, the Department of Treasury said, adding that claims average $900. To find out if you have unclaimed property, search at LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127.