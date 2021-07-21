82°
State to study Iberia Parish railroad crossing where 5 died

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 04 2016 Feb 4, 2016 February 04, 2016 10:20 AM February 04, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW IBERIA - State officials are reviewing an Iberia Parish railroad crossing where five people were killed almost two months ago.

The La. 88 railroad intersection study is expected to take about two months, and will help determine if any additional traffic measures are needed for the area, according to LA DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druillhet Wednesday.

Trains have crashed into vehicles at the crossing at least once each year for the last four years.

Five people died after a train crashed into their car, which was stopped on the tracks, Dec. 22.

A sign warning drivers against stopping on the tracks was installed last month.

DOTD engineers will review traffic volumes and crash reports, conduct speed studies and take measurements at the intersection.

