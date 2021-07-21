Latest Weather Blog
State to study Iberia Parish railroad crossing where 5 died
NEW IBERIA - State officials are reviewing an Iberia Parish railroad crossing where five people were killed almost two months ago.
The La. 88 railroad intersection study is expected to take about two months, and will help determine if any additional traffic measures are needed for the area, according to LA DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druillhet Wednesday.
Trains have crashed into vehicles at the crossing at least once each year for the last four years.
Five people died after a train crashed into their car, which was stopped on the tracks, Dec. 22.
A sign warning drivers against stopping on the tracks was installed last month.
DOTD engineers will review traffic volumes and crash reports, conduct speed studies and take measurements at the intersection.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes
-
Nakamoto: Police officer fired as BRPD drug corruption investigation deepens
-
Six arrested in unemployment fraud scheme, additional arrests expected
-
Louisiana Senate backs transgender sports ban veto override