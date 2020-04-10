61°
State Rep Reggie Bagala passes away after battling COVID-19

State Rep. Reggie Bagala, a Louisiana lawmaker whose constituency included Grand Isle, succumbed to coronavirus-related health complications Thursday.

Bagala’s son, Tristan, announced his father’s death on Facebook. 

The Bagala family revealed the State Rep's diagnosis on April 1, and the very next day the staff at the Raceland Ochsner hospital where he was being treated put him on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

Bagala’s son kept supporters apprised of his father’s condition through updates on Facebook. 

Tristan Bagala provided a worrying update late Wednesday, saying that his dad was in “seriously critical condition,” with a high fever and the ventilator working at maximum capacity.

After his Bagala's death friends and family paid tribute to him on social media.

Bagala was 54 years old. 

