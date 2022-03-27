State Police: Woman dies after rear ending vehicle; car hit tree, burst into flames along I-10

ACADIA PARISH - A woman was killed Saturday night when her car crashed into a tree and burst into flames after rear ending another vehicle on I-10.

State Police said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on I-10 East near mile marker 68, between Egan and Jennings, in Acadia Parish.

Colette Babineaux, 35, was killed in the crash, police say.

Troopers said a pickup truck was driving east on the interstate when it was rear ended by Babineaux's car. Babineaux's vehicle then ran off the roadway, struck a tree, and burst into flames. The truck reportedly spun until it stopped in the median.

Babineaux did not exit her vehicle after the impact and died at the scene, according to police. The driver and passenger of the truck sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Troopers were unable to determine if individuals in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, police say.