State Police will investigate Elayn Hunt misconduct allegations following WBRZ Investigative Unit report

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday that he has asked State Police to investigate the Department of Corrections following reports of poor prison conditions and deadly drug access in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel by WBRZ's Investigative Unit.

"I have instructed them to begin an investigation into the allegations that appeared in the WBRZ report," Landry said, adding that it was the first time he had heard about the allegations.

Landry said that because State Police are just beginning their investigation into the matter, he is not going to provide further comment at this time. He said that the allegations are extremely alarming, but that he is confident that State Police "will get to the bottom of it."

"After discussions this weekend, we decided that we were going to go in there and further the investigations that are going on inside of Hunt," Landry said.

Landry also said that there will be active discussions over the next week to find a replacement for Jimmy LeBlanc, who resigned as the head of Louisiana's prison system on Friday. His resignation is effective on Thursday.

"I don't believe these two things are in any way connected," Landry said.