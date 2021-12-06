Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Two passengers killed in Lafourche Parish crash
RACELAND - Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on U.S. Highway 90, just west of Raceland, authorities say.
According to Louisiana State Police, it was shortly after 8 p.m. when 23-year-old Tomas Hernandez and 22-year-old Santos Garcia, both of Slidell and both passengers of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, were killed.
A preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old Dionicio Gutierrez-Rios of Thibodaux was headed west on LA Hwy 182 in the Silverado, with Hernandez, Garcia, and a third passenger. At the same time, a 2017 RAM 3500 was traveling east on LA Hwy 182 in the left lane.
Police said Gutierrez-Rios tried to make a left turn onto the U.S. Hwy 90 West on-ramp, but did not yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by the RAM.
Gutierrez-Rios was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.
The Chevrolet’s three other passengers were not wearing seatbelts. Hernandez and Garcia suffered fatal injuries while the third passenger was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to a report from state police, the RAM’s driver and two passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.
Police say a standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
