State Police: Two killed, three juveniles injured after impaired driver flipped car, crashed into two trees

WASHINGTON PARISH - Two people were killed, and three were injured Saturday night after a suspected impaired driver crashed their vehicle into two trees.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on LA 440 near LA 450 in Mount Hermon. It claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and 16-year-old Jaquan Brown.

Troopers said Pamela Brown was driving westbound on LA 440 with Jaquan Brown and three juvenile passengers in the car.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle suddenly drove off the roadway to the right, striking an embankment. On impact, the car overturned before crashing into two trees.

Pamela Brown and Jaquan Brown were both wearing seatbelts, but they sustained fatal injuries in the crash, troopers say. They died at the scene.

The three juveniles in the car at the time of the crash were not wearing seatbelts, according to police. They were all transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

State Police believe impaired driving was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.