State Police: Two killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in East Feliciana, trapping SUV under its trailer

JACKSON - Two men were killed after their SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler and became trapped under its trailer in East Feliciana Parish overnight.

State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on US 61 near LA 964 in Jackson. It claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jaylen Baker and 50-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Jr. of St. Francisville.

Troopers said Baker was driving an SUV headed north on US 61, as an 18-wheeler was making a left turn from LA 964 to the southbound lanes of US 61.

For reasons still under investigation, Baker struck the back of the 18-wheeler's trailer while it was crossing the highway, and his SUV became trapped underneath it, according to police.

Baker and Stevenson, a passenger in the SUV, were not wearing seatbelts and died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were properly restrained and were unharmed in the crash, troopers say.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as part of an ongoing investigation.