79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy last seen Friday in Bossier City

3 hours 7 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 2:36 PM May 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOSSIER CITY — Louisiana State Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old last seen leaving his home in Bossier City on Friday.

Jonathan Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. leaving his family's home on East Texas Street and said he was going to visit a friend. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Jones was last seen wearing khaki shorts, black shoes and a navy blue shirt and is believed to have been traveling on a black and blue bicycle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318)741-8977 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Bossier City Police Department.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days