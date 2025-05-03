79°
State Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy last seen Friday in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY — Louisiana State Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old last seen leaving his home in Bossier City on Friday.
Jonathan Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. leaving his family's home on East Texas Street and said he was going to visit a friend. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Saturday.
Jones was last seen wearing khaki shorts, black shoes and a navy blue shirt and is believed to have been traveling on a black and blue bicycle in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318)741-8977 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Bossier City Police Department.
More News
