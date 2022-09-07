86°
State Police responding to chemical leak on Interstate
KENTWOOD - Troopers are responding to a hazardous materials leak on I-55 in Kentwood.
Wednesday afternoon, State Police said I-55 northbound, north of the Kentwood exit, was shut down due to a chemical leak and drivers are being diverted to LA-38.
No information about how the leak happened or what the chemical is has been released.
