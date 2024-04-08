State Police releases new information, identification of victim in East Feliciana officer-involved shooting

JACKSON - State Police provided additional information about an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in East Feliciana Parish on April 4.

Troopers said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Jackson around 9 p.m. and saw 37-year-old Jonathan Johnson running into a wooded area. The report says deputies were told that Johnson had a gun.

Deputies then called for search dogs from Dixon Correctional Institute. The dogs found Johnson just after 11 p.m.

Troopers said Johnson was "instructed to surrender" before he fired a single round from a gun — which prompted law enforcement officers to start shooting at him.

State Police did not say which shot killed Johnson.

The day after the shooting, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Johnson "died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound."