State Police investigating apparent suicide of armed suspect during manhunt Thursday night
JACKSON - Louisiana State Police were called to investigate the apparent suicide of a suspect after a manhunt Thursday night.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to investigate a "domestic disturbance" Thursday just after 9 p.m. on LA-68. The suspect allegedly fled into the woods upon deputies' arrival, a chase ensued, and deputies heard gunfire.
Deputies then returned gunfire, but the EFPSO said a preliminary investigation found the suspect died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
LSP says anyone with information regarding the disturbance or the apparent suicide should contact detectives at (1-800) 434-8007.
