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LSP: Franklinton man killed in Kentwood crash after his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer
KENTWOOD - A Franklinton man was killed in a crash on La. Highway 1057 after his vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected and struck a tractor-trailer, Louisiana State Police said.
Officials said Jerome Warren, 43, was traveling east when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Troopers said he overcorrected onto the road and into the westbound lane before striking a tractor-trailer.
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Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the tree line. Warren was found dead on the scene; the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
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