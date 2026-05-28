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EBR School System provides more information on free summer meals distribution
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System offered more information on providing free breakfast and lunch to children this summer through its No Cost Summer Feeding Program.
The Child Nutrition Program posted exact dates and times for the schools providing meals, which began for some schools Tuesday and continues through July 23 for others.
See the post below for exact information on the times schools in certain areas are providing meals:
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