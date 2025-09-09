State Police: One person is dead, another arrested after pursuit ends in state trooper firing weapon

HOUMA — One person is dead after being shot by a Louisiana State Trooper following a pursuit in Lafourche Parish.

Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit and Bureau of Investigations said that on Monday, around 4 p.m., they were called to investigate the shooting.

According to a news release, a trooper attempted a traffic stop that led to a pursuit. The car that initiated the pursuit then came to a dead stop on Lake Long Drive in Houma.

When a passenger exited the car, the trooper fired his gun, killing the passenger. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car then fled before ultimately being apprehended after a crash on La. 1 near Lefort Bypass Road.

"Louisiana State Police is the lead investigative agency, with FIU personnel processing the scene. This investigation remains active and ongoing," the news release said.