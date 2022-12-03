State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo.

Troopers said Bonomo was driving westbound on the highway when his pickup truck veered off the roadway, crashing into a ditch and hitting a tree.

Bonomo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene. Police said a toxicology sample was taken as part of an ongoing investigation.