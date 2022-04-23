State Police: Man dies after high-speed pursuit, flipping vehicle

BRIDGE CITY - A man died overnight when he crashed and flipped his vehicle while fleeing police.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday on US 90 near Circle West Drive in Bridge City. Frederick Eric Walter, 51, was killed in the incident.

Troopers said Walter was driving west on US 90 in Westwego when he was stopped by a city police officer. During the traffic stop, Walter allegedly sped away, initiating the pursuit.

Walter continued west on the highway and eventually lost control of his vehicle. His car ran off the right side of the road, flipping several times, according to police.

Investigators said Walter was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. Walter's front seat passenger was wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries.

Police suspect that Walter was driving impaired. Toxicology samples were taken as part of an ongoing investigation.