State police looking for 3 juveniles, escaped from detention center Sunday

State Police is looking for three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish on Sunday morning.

Troopers said Damarion Simmons, Errol Gillet and Devante Payne left the facility sometime between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the three escapees are believed to be on foot.

Law enforcement said Damarion Simmions is incarcerated for numerous theft and sexual battery charges. Erroll Gillet has multiple thefts of motor vehicle and armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information should call State Police at (504) 471-2775.