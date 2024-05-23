State Police issues notice about motor inspection stickers that expire in 2026 fading

BATON ROUGE — Motor Vehicle Inspection stickers issued for 2026 have the potential to fade prematurely, Louisiana State Police said in a statement Thursday.

Upon initial adhesion to a vehicle windshield, the “26” sticker has a yellow background, State Police said. Due to sun exposure, the sticker may potentially fade from yellow to clear or white, making it harder to identify what the expiration date is at quick glance.

Individuals who have received 2026 MVI stickers starting on Jan. 1, 2024, may experience the fading issue, State Police added. Despite the fading, these MVI stickers will remain valid and no action is required by the vehicle owner. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reportedly aware of this issue, and is working to replace the current unissued inventory.