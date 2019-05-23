83°
State police investigating fatal crash on LA 1090
PEARL RIVER- State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Military Road in St Tammany Parish.
The crashed took the life of 70-year-old Daniel James Wehr of Slidell.
The wreck happened on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on Military Road at Forest Ridge Drive. According to Troopers Wehr was riding a 2019 Slingshot Motorcycle northbound on LA 1090 approaching Forrest Ridge Dr. For reasons still under investigation, Wehr’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Wehr was helmeted but did not have the right seatbelt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is not suspected but toxicology results are pending.
