State Police investigating after man dies in East Feliciana Parish Jail custody

CLINTON - State Police have opened an investigation after a man died in East Feliciana Parish custody Tuesday.

State Police said 42-year-old Jamie Wisham was arrested by Jackson police officers July 16 and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail.

Troopers said Wisham was "experiencing medical distress" early Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, but died before arriving for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. No more details are immediately available.