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Livingston Parish deputies looking for stolen tricycle

2 hours 14 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 5:14 PM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - Deputies are looking for a beloved tricycle that was stolen out of a Holden family's yard over the weekend. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the tricycle was in the family's yard on Saturday night, and was discovered missing Sunday evening. 

The tricycle is red, white and blue with a white basket on the back. It has two license plates that say "CODY" and "2 FAST 4U."

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