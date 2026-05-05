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Ponchatoula man pleads no contest to child porn charges, sentenced to 40 years in prison
AMITE - A Ponchatoula man jailed for 60 counts of possession of child pornography was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Aaron Jiles was arrested in August for allegedly publishing child sexual abuse material on a social media platform. Following an analysis of his devices, he was booked on 60 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
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On Monday, he pleaded no contest to all of the charges and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, without the benefit of probation or parole.
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