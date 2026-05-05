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2 killed and 3 injured in shootings near a shopping mall north of Dallas, police say

2 hours 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 1:31 PM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, in a city north of Dallas, police said.

Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Arredondo said.

Carrollton is 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of Dallas.

Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

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